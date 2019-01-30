CCHAPS Clean up day

A great group of community members came out to help at the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s clean up day on Saturday, January 26. Boy Scout Troop 646 and community members led by CCHAPS president Tom Whitacre. Work included removing vines, dead trees, overgrown bamboo and debris from the 1820 Bedon-Lucas property and surrounding area. The weather was perfect for hard work and CCHAPS would like to say a heart- felt thank you to the volunteers for their much needed help. Attending the clean up were Donavan Minus, Cameron Owens, Aiden Nettles, Alex Perez, Whiley Whitlock, C.D. Bishop, Scout Master Maurice Minus, Karl Bishop, Michael Nettles, Justin Parker, Tim Parker, Mike Whitlock, John Bowman, Larry Davis, Lee and Amy Rhoden and Kareem Walker.