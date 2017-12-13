CCFR Coloring Contest Bike Giveaway

Colleton County Fire Rescue held their annual bike giveaway last week at Forest Hills Elementary. Coloring books are given out at each fire and life safety presentation done throughout the year. The second grade students are given the opportunity to enter a coloring contest each year through CCFR. Marshall Morehead said, “The second grade is the only one that we do the bike giveaway too.” The coloring book is full of safety tips and useful information, but the first page is the most important. The first page is the one that the children are encouraged to sit down with a parent and color. This page is the fire evacuation plan page. Even with so many fire safety tips, preventing a fire isn’t always possible. Children need to know, and practice, a fire escape plan. “Just like any other aspect of fire and life safety, an evacuation plan needs to be talked about and practiced on a regular basis,” said Morehead.