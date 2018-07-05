CCAC welcomes Girl Scouts from neighboring county

The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) hosted Girl Scout Troop #30455 twice over the month of June. The group is a blended group as their ages range from Brownies to Juniors and Cadets.

The CCAC served in a very important role for this group of girls as the girls and their leaders traveled from Hampton County to come earn their pottery badge from Debbie Appleby, a pottery instructor for the CCAC. According to troop leaders, Hampton County does not currently have an Arts Council or any type of program where children can go learn to do pottery.

During the first visit to the CCAC, the group of 5 girl scouts learned all about clay and made their first pieces. They left their pieces to dry and Appleby fired their works of art so they would be ready when the troop returned. Once the troop came for their second visit, the pieces were ready for them to complete the pottery making process. Maddison Stanley, Rebecca Heape, Cecelia Reid, April Holzschuh and Sophia Vaigneur each watched eagerly as their instructor showed them the next step which was waxing. One by one, the girls each waxed the bottoms of their pieces before moving on. Next, they all glazed their artwork with paint brushes. Upon completing the glazing, their masterpieces were placed in the kiln for their final firing.

For Debbie Appleby, working with this group was very special. Appleby has served as a Girls Scout leader and camp director for 13 years previously. Although not currently a leader with the scouts, she does travel to scouting jamborees to give pottery demonstrations. While working, the group could even been heard singing Girl Scout songs that Appleby would start. “Groups like the Girl Scouts really depend on organizations like the Colleton County Arts Council to help them gain the experience they need to earn certain badges. I am really glad I was able to be a part of their process,” said Appleby on leading the pottery class.

Girl Scout Troop #30455 is a fairly new troop as it has just recently broken away from an existing troop. Due to being located in Hampton County, the troop is one of seven in South Carolina that actually falls under the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. For our history readers a cool side note to being part of the Historic Georgia chapter is the founder of the Girl Scouts is from Savannah Georgia.

The troop currently meets at Lake Warren in Hampton County and is looking for a space to meet indoors. The girls say their favorite thing about being part of the Girl Scout organization is getting to make new friends. Along with working on earning their badges the girls have also already signed up for the Adopt a Highway program. Troop Leaders were very thankful they were able to bring their girls to the CCAC and say they are looking forward to coming over for a few other classes. For more information on the CCAC and the classes they currently have scheduled follow them on facebook or call Kim Bridge, Director of the Colleton County Arts Council, at 843-549-1922.