CCAC Releases Summer Schedule

With summer vacation only a few short weeks away, parents are already dreading hearing their children’s familiar cries of “I’m bored.” The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) is hoping to alleviate some of this pain by offering a great summer schedule. This summer will have something for kids of all ages. Kim Bridge, executive director for the CCAC, is looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces as well as meeting a lot of new ones. “This will be a wonderful summer for the arts. We have eight different artist offering lots of classes for everyone to enjoy,” said Bridge, speaking on the summer program. For questions on any of the classes or to enroll contact the CCAC at 843-549-1922.

ART WITH GAIL ANASTASIO

STAINED GLASS – May 11, 18 &25. 6 to 9pm. $125. 16 and up.

STAINED GLASS – June 15, 22 &29. 6 to 9pm. $125. 16 and up.

STEPPING STONES- May 27. 9:30 to 12:30pm. $25. 10 and up. Create a stepping stone for a garden or a gift for someone special.

Light refreshments provided.

ART WITH JD

CREATIVE COLORS- June 6,13,20 & 27. 2 to 3pm. $40. 10 and up. July 11, 18 & 25. 2 to 3pm. $30. 10 and up. Students will learn about tone and shading.

MUD MADNESS- June 9,16, 23 & 30. 2 to 3pm. $50. 10 and up.

July 7, 14,21 & 28. 2 to 3pm. $50. 10 and up. Create a mask using various mediums.

CAMP WITH JENNY BUNTON

THEATER CAMP- June 26 – 29. 10 to 12pm. $50. 6 and up. Students will experience many forms of art in this camp

RAKU AND POTTERY WITH ERIK LINDSTROM

WE WILL RAKU YOU – July 11, 18, 25 & Aug 1. 6:30 to 8pm. $125. A Japanese pottery traditionally used in tea ceremonies. The pottery will be removed from kiln while still glowing hot. The pottery will be placed in a container filled with combustible material. This class is for a parent and a child 8 and up.

ADULT POTTERY- July 13, 20, 27, Aug 3, 10 & 17. 6:30 to 8:30pm $85 Class $20 supplies. 18 and up. Students will learn hand-building and throwing clay on pottery wheel.

ART WITH DEBBIE APPLEBY

PAINTING WITH SHAPES – June 12 – 15 10 to 12pm. $40. 8 to 15 years old. Students will explore and have fun with Abstract Contemporary Painting.

CREATURE CLAY- June 13, 20, 27 & July 11. 12:30 to 2:30pm. $40. 8 to 15 years old. Students will have fun creating your very own creature.

PAINTING WITHOUT FEAR- June 13, 20 27 & July 11. 7 to 9pm. $25 class. $10 supplies. 16 and up. Students will explore and have fun with Abstract Contemporary Painting. We will learn a few methods for backgrounds and explore methods to add to your painting. Bring magazine pictures, script from books or greeting cards you might like to add. (Collage Painting)

PAINTING WITH POINTS – June 19 – 22. 10 to 12pm. $40. 8 to 15 yrs old. Students will explore color and have fun with painting with points and dots.

FACE JUGS- June 22, 29 July 13 & 20. 12:30 to 2:30pm. $40. 8 to 15 yrs old. Students will explore and have fun creating clay face jugs.

CREATE YOUR OWN JOURNAL (PAPERMAKING)- July 12 & 19. 6 to 8pm. $30. 16 and up. If you love to write, we will learn how to make paper for your journal. We will share how we write. Week 1 make paper. Bring flower petals, seeds or anything you might like to experiment with adding to your paper. Week 2 putting journals together.

PAINTING IS FOR THE BIRDS- July 17 – 20. 10:30 to 12:30pm. $50. & to 12 years old. Painting a peacock and more on canvas. Explore shapes with birds, sketch and painting.

POINTILLISM PAINTING – Aug 8,15, 22 & 29. 7 to 9pm. $35. 8 and up. We will explore and have fun with Abstract Contemporary Painting using points, circles and dots to create a relaxing style of art.

POTTERY FACE JUGS- Sept 6, 13, 20 , 27 Oct 4 & 11. 7 to 9pm. $85 class. $20 supplies. 16 and up. Explore the history of face jugs and learn how to create your own. Hand built or wheel thrown vessels will be transformed into your very own face jug.

ART WITH EMBER ESTRIDGE

HOMEMADE JEWELRY- June 12 – 15. 5:15 to 6:15pm. $40. 6 to 17 yrs old. July 24 – 27 10 to 11am. $40. 6 to 17 yrs old. Paper beads and shrinkie sinks charms to create personalized jewelry.

PERSONAL PILLOWS – June 12 – 15 4 to 5pm. $40. 10 to 18 yrs old. July 24- 27 12:30 to 1:30pm. $40. 10 to 18 yrs old. Design your own personalized pillow.

CREATING ANIMALS- June 12 – 15. 12to 1pm. $25. 4 to 10 yrs old. July 24 – 27. 2 to 3pm. $25. 4 to 10 yrs old. Drawing and painting dogs, butterflies, fish and cats.

3D FOR BEGINNERS- June 12 – 15. 2:30 to 3:30pm. $40. 8 to 15 yrs old. July 24 – 27. 3:15 to 4:15pm. $40. 8 to 15 yrs old. Drawing objects that appear to have depth. Mugs, symmetrical vases, 1 point perspective, 2 point perspective castle.

FIBER ARTS- June 12 – 15. 1:15 to 2:15pm. $25. 10 to 18 yrs old. July 24 – 27. 4:30 to 5:30pm. $25. 10 to 18 yrs old. Students will make a yarn basket and weave a pot holder.

ART FOR INFANTS – June12- 15. 10 to 10:30am. $20. 1 to 4 yrs old. Parents must attend. July 24 – 27. 6 to 6:30pm. $20. 1 to 4 yrs old. Parents must attend. Shaving cream prints, finger painting with peel off shapes. Paint butterflies and shapes.

ART WITH NANCY MURRAY

COOKING WITH FANCY NANCY- June 5 – 8 10 to 12pm. $40. Supplies $8. 5 to 8 yrs old.

Meatball Monday, Taco Tues, Wacky Wed Surprise Thur.

MERMAID ON PARADE- June 19. 10 to 12pm. $15. 5 to 8 yrs old. Reading a book and making a mermaid handprint.

FELLIN CRABBY- June 20. 10 to 12pm. $15. 5 to 8pm. Reading a book and a crab art activity

FISHING FOR A RAINBOW- June 21. 10 to 12pm. $15. 5 to 8 yrs old. Reading a book and a rainbow art activity.

ROCKIN SEAHORSES- June 22. 10 to 12pm. $15. 5 to 8yrs old. Reading a book and a seahorse art activity.

ART WITH ASHLEIGH COOK

SC SUMMER CAMP- June 6 -8. 10 to 12pm. $40. 6 to 14 yrs old. Students will paint, tye dye and other forms of art. ** Bring a 100% white cotton prewashed t-shirt.

COOKIES AND CANVAS- June 7. 5 to 7pm. $25. 9 to 18 yrs old.

Students will learn how to paint a SC State Spotted Salamander. Cookies available.

CORKS AND CANVAS- June 8. 5 to 7pm. $25. $10 supplies. 18 and up. Students will learn how to paint a Carolina Wren in Yellow Jasmine. BYOB.

COOKIES AND CANVAS- July 12. 3 to 5pm. $25. 9 to 18 yrs old. Students will learn how to paint a SC Logger Head Sea Turtle. Cookies available.

CORKS AND CANVAS- July 13. 5 to 7pm. $25. $10 supplies. 18 and up. Students will learn how to paint a SC Logger Head Sea Turtle. BYOB.

SC MAMMALS CAMP- July 18 – 20. 10 to 12 pm. $40. 9 to 18 yrs old. Students will paint and tye dye to create SC mammals. **Bring a 100% prewashed white t-shirt.

TYE DYE- Aug 1. 10 to 12pm. $15. 5 to 18 yrs old. ** Bring a 100% prewashed white t-shirt.

COOKIES AND CANVAS- Aug 2. 10 to 12pm. $25. 9 to 18 yrs old. Students will learn how to paint a SC Striped Bass.

CORKS AND CANVAS-Aug 3. 5 to 7pm. $25. $10 supplies. 18 and up. Students will learn how to paint a SC Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly. BYOB