CCAC holds open house for members, looks forward to 2018

The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) held and open house this past week as a thank you to their current members. “We wanted to be able to invite our members over for a special reception as a thank you to them as well as show off some of the wonderful things we have been doing recently,” said Kim Bridge, Executive Director for the CCAC. Members could drop in during a span of 6 hours to enjoy some refreshments, view some art, and renew their membership for the upcoming year.

The CCAC has six levels of memberships starting as low as $75. Benefits of being a member vary but include a range of items such as tickets to events to use of the CCAC facility located on Wichman Street. They pride themselves on serving all members of the community by promoting the Arts and Theater. Some of their most popular events are school outreach, Veteran’s Victory House art program, On site classes for all ages, Children’s Theatre, Polar Express, Summer Food Program, Corks & Canvas, and Pottery classes in their clay studio. Bridge is hoping to have folks renew their memberships for the upcoming year and to also add new memberships as the CCAC will be celebrating 25 years of operation in 2018.

The non-profit organization will also be hosting the 2018 Resolution Run on January 6, 2018 and registration is already open. For an entry fee of $20, if registered by January 6, participants will receive a t-shirt and can participate in the 5K Run/Walk or the one mile fun run. Late registration, which is race day, will cost $25 and t-shirts may not be available. Children can run free with a paid parent runner. T-shirts for children will cost $10. The race will begin at 9:30 am. It will start on Washington Street and take runners through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary bringing them to the finish line on Klein Street. For more information on how to join the CCAC, the Resolution Run, or how to sign up for a class call 843-549-1922.