Causey Native American Collection Opens At Hampton County Museum

The Hampton County Historical Society and its Hampton County Museum at the Old Jail honored Johnny Causey, who grew up on a farm near Furman, South Carolina, and now is a resident of the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, at a dinner at First Baptist Church in Hampton on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Over a hundred friends, family and those interested in hearing about his Native American Artifact Collection were in attendance.

Two years ago, Johnny Causey donated thousands of Native American Artifacts that he had collected since he was 8 years old to the Hampton County Historical Society. Dr. Al Goodyear of the SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Dr. Christopher Moore of the Savannah Archaeological Research Program headed the study and classification of these artifacts from the original meeting at Johnny’s house in the summer of 2015 through two years of regular visits to the Hampton County Museum. They brought with them students, colleagues, and qualified volunteers as every single item in Mr. Causey’s collection was identified and classified. The exhibit is now a reality at the Hampton County Museum.

At the program, Dr. Goodyear recognized the value of Mr. Causey’s impressive collection which he found in a relatively confined area. It reveals human habitation in this small area of Hampton County dating back at least 14,000 years. This is a generous gift to the people of Hampton County and one to take pride.

The collection is exhibited at the Hampton County Museum at the Old Jail located at 702 First Street West (Hwy 601 S.), Hampton. The picture to the left represents a portion of one display. The museum is open on Sundays and Thursdays from 2 PM to 5 PM and available by appointment (803-943-5484). It is an exhibit worth a trip to see, to enjoy and to be amazed.