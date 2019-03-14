Cause of death determined in Macon Lane incident



Josheph Thomas Benton



Rebecca Beard

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Colleton County deputies responded to the residence of 799 Macon Lane, located in Walterboro, due to a physical altercation at the residence. Upon their arrival to the location authorities found the victim unresponsive, Colleton County Fire Rescue proceeded to perform CPR to revive the victim, the attempt was unsuccessful. All suspected individuals cooperated with authorities regarding questioning pertaining to the incident. Due to the unknown cause of death at the time of questioning authorities were unable to place a hold on the suspected individuals, and were released. The Colleton County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body. The body was immediately sent to MUSC where an autopsy was performed, the results of the autopsy determined the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head. Suspects Joseph Thomas Benton and Rebecca Beard have been placed under arrest and charged with involuntary manslaughter. The bond hearing is set for Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Colleton County Detention Center by a Magistrate Judge.