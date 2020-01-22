Cases of fraud reported against owner of Curves

Colleton County Law enforcement officers are investigating several reported cases of financial fraud related to a business in Walterboro that is now closed.

Multiple Colleton residents have filed financial fraud reports against the business owner of Curves, a now-closed gym once located in Walterboro. The owner is Jennifer Crosby.

According to these reports, several former clients and employees of the business are saying monthly payments are still being withdrawn from their accounts, despite the business no longer offering any services and not being open to customers.

In one incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a victim called the sheriff’s office and said that her bank account had been drafted for $39 on Dec. 11th. The woman, in this case, had previously agreed to the monthly payments coming out of her account; however, the business had closed and the monthly payments should have stopped. The woman also said the owner of the business – identified in the report as Crosby – would “go weeks without paying her employees,” as stated in the incident report.

In a second case, also filed with the sheriff’s office on Jan. 16th, a victim claimed $49 was being withdrawn from her account.

The third case of fraud filed against Curves and the former owner was made on Jan. 13th.

In this third case of reported fraud, the victim was charged $49 twice during December. Her bank account was also drafted. The woman said she had tried to get in touch with Crosby about the unfounded charges, but she could not reach her, the report states.

According to the incident report, local authorities are investigating a timeline for the businesses’ closure, and each of these claims is actively under investigation as Financial Transaction Card Fraud less than $500. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Shalane Lowes confirmed on Sunday that these cases are actively under investigation