Career Expo Coming to CCHS

The Colleton County High School is hosting a Career Expo for the Seniors. CCHS is inviting any interested businesses to attend and participate. The event will be held Wednesday, February 28th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

It is with hopes that the Career Expo will help you and your company to fill various positions that may be available at your place of business. Kimberly Footman, CCHS Career Development Facilitator, said, “The Expo will allow businesses to have an initial screen of talent of our senior students, and you will gain access to a large number of candidates in a one-step environment. It’s an opportunity to get your name out in a positive light, and to encourage talented job seekers to consider you. It’s an opportunity to meet with non-traditional candidates as well because many students have diverse skill-set that may meet your needs, and may even exceed them. It is also an opportunity to meet and network with several other local businesses.”

The Seniors that attend the Expo will be required to have a resume and come dressed for success. If it is convenient for your business, you may interview the students during their time allotted to the Expo. Also if your business doesn’t have any job opportunities, perhaps you could offer internship or apprenticeship opportunities.

If you will be able to attend the Career Expo, email Kimberly Footman at: kfootman@colleton.k12.sc.us by Friday, January 19th.