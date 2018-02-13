Car wash shooting under investigation

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department are still seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that injured two people who were at the city’s Wash and Shine Carwash.

The Feb. 7th shooting occurred at about 8:40 p.m. Officers were first made aware of the shooting when they were asked to respond to a shooting at 609 Francis Street. Once there, officers found a shooting victim who had “multiple shots to the leg area,” according to a press release issued by the police department. The victim told authorities that the shooting occurred while he was at the Wash and Shine Carwash, which is located on Hampton Street in Walterboro.

“The victim stated that he did not know who shot him, or where the shots came from,” said Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the police department. Stivender’s statement on the shooting was included in a press release that the department sent to area media outlets.

After taking the victim’s statement, local officers went to the carwash and secured the area as a crime scene, she said.

While securing the crime scene, officers were then dispatched to Colleton Medical Center: according to a press release, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital. That victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Just like statements taken from the first victim, the second victim also told police officers that he did not know where the shots came. The man also said he was unaware of who might have shot him.

As of press deadline, officers are still investigating the shooting. No suspects have yet been taken into custody. The current condition of the two unidentified victims is unknown at this time.