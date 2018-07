Car Show to support Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market

The Colleton County Farmers Market saw an overwhelming crowd this weekend at the car show event held this past weekend. Approximately 35 cars were on display for spectators and vendors to see. A special thanks to the Walterboro Cruisers, the Cavanaugh family, Mickey Fennessy and family, Burger King, IGA and all that came out to enjoy this event. Photos by Gar Linder