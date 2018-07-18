Cancer Thrift Store is open for business

The Cancer Thrift Store of Colleton County opened their doors on Tuesday, July 10th. The nonprofit organization mission is to uplift the community, especially those affected by cancer. Mental health, financial support and education are three areas the organization focuses on.

Education and mental health play an essential role in good health and cancer prevention. Education empowers people to know how to create heathy lifestyles, while good mental health and a positive outlook can make all the difference in successful outcomes.

The Cancer Thrift Store partners with schools, health centers and other nonprofit organizations to provide some of the education and mental resources they offer. Their goal is to one day expand into having workshops and health fairs to bring even more resources to the areas they serve. Also, the nonprofit organization helps with financial burden of cancer by providing assistance to help offset living expenses. An application process is required to receive assistance.

Donations and store sales (all clothing $1) are the backbone of the nonprofit’s ability to achieve their mission. Donations are appreciated. The Cancer Thrift Store of Colleton County is located at 463 Bells Hwy, Walterboro. Their hours are: Tuesday-Saturday 11am-5pm.