What Can You Expect this Season from Salk Basketball

In two short months, the time will come for the much-anticipated USC Salkehatchie Basketball season to begin. This year the team will kick off their season with the first home game on November 1st against Middle Georgia Prep. This will be the players first season under new Head Coach Jake Williams, who has been working hard to build the team with new and returning players. “I had the sophomores get in on August 10th, two weeks before school started to begin working and building a relationship,” Coach Williams said, “The freshmen sprinkled in over the next two weeks. We started conditioning August 28th.” Conditioning for the players begins each weekday at 6:00 am with weight training beginning mid-day, and practice at 7 pm. “It was challenging for the guys,” according to Coach Williams, “It made us better and brought us together.” Coach Williams and players have also been busy building community relations with community service projects. Although the official roster has not been published yet, Coach Williams has several players who he believes are ones to watch for this season. First there is Deshaw Andrews who is a 6’5 Wing/Forward who can dribble, pass, shoot, play inside and out, according to Coach Williams and he is a “Very versatile and special player. Has multiple Division 1 programs recruiting him.” As a freshman, Andrews averaged 16 points per game and 7 rebounds per game. Then there is Marques Sumner who is a 6’2 Combo Guard, “Who can really shoot it and score it,” according to Coach Williams, Sumner is an “Exceptional playmaker as well. Plays with great energy on defense.” Coach Williams also said there are multiple Division 1 and Division 2 schools recruiting him early. Sumner averaged 10 ppg as a freshman. Next is Reggie Wright who is a 5’9 Point Guard, who according to Coach Williams is “Lightening quick and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. He is great at creating open shots for his teammates and making everyone around him better. Can shoot it and score it as well.” Wright also averaged 10 ppg as freshman and some Division 1 and Division 2 schools are recruiting him early as well, according to Coach Williams. Next there is Trey Potts, who is a 6’6 Forward and “A very good and explosive athlete,” Williams said, “Versatile player who can play inside and out. He brings great energy and toughness to our group. He is a junior college transfer who has multiple Division 1 interests right now.” Lastly are three sophomores, Ryle Owens (6’3), Colin Young (6’4), and Maxwell Benoit (6’2), who according to Williams “Are all three talented sophomore guards who can really shoot and score the basketball. Ryle Owens is a returner and Colin Young and Maxwell Benoit are both junior college transfers. Each of them have Division 1 and Division 2 interests early.” With this being the first year as the head coach for USC Salk, Coach Williams says he has many things to be excited about, “As my first year as head coach at USC Salkehatchie I am most excited about coaching such a great group of young men. We have a group who is hungry, humble, selfless, and love being involved in the community. Our group plays hard and plays for each other. You can’t ask for much more as a coach.” Coach Williams and the players can not do this alone, as they will continue to need the community to support them during the season. Community support is a large part of what Coach Williams believes makes Salk Basketball such a success, “I think it’s great that we have had such great community support over the past few years, and I want to continue to build on that. Myself and the players are very active in the community, and our guys love the support and having the community behind them. It really helps solidify our family culture and also makes for a great home advantage throughout the season.” If you would like to support the team, come out and join them on September 29th as they host “Indian Madness” which will include an inter-squad scrimmage, dunk contest, and poster signings by players. Admission is free and the doors will open at 6:30pm, with the scrimmages beginning at 7:00pm . Coach Williams said, “We want to build excitement for an exciting upcoming season.”