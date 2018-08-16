Camp Woodie reaches new attendance record

During the last week of Camp Woodie 2018, Camp Woodie campers and staff had a huge celebration to recognize the new Camp Woodie attendance record of 1,125 campers.

SCWA and Camp Woodie staff members set a goal to host over 1,100 campers during the Summer of 2018. Before the first week of camp started, this goal was surpassed. By the end of the summer, Camp Woodie had seen a total of 1,125 campers, with an additional 200 campers on the waiting lists.

Thank you so much to all of the Camp Woodie parents, SCWA chapters, scholarship donors and supporters who helped Camp Woodie reach this record number of campers. Another big thank you to all of the volunteers and instructors who supported Camp Woodie with their time each week of the summer, including Palmetto Gun Dogs, Big Lake Duck Calls, TNT Taxidermy, and SCDNR.

Registration for Camp Woodie 2019 will open around the beginning of September. Keep an eye on the Camp Woodie Facebook page for more updates on registration. With new lodging facilities opening, we hope to break a new record in 2019! Thank you for your support of Camp Woodie and SCWA.

Check out other videos on the Camp Woodie Youtube channel and the “Media” tab on SCWA’s main website, scwa.org. Be on the lookout for new videos coming soon!