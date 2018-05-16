Camp Woodie gets new camp option

Local kids who participate in The S.C. Waterfowl Association’s Camp Woodie can now also choose to a be a part of the new Boyd Camp.

The new camp is a part of a 127-acre addition recently purchased by the waterfowl association. This land is adjacent to the current SCWA Wildlife Education Center.

The new purchase was made possible through a Boyd Foundation grant: in addition to using those funds to buy the land, money from the grant was also used to create a primitive camping area that is being called “Boyd Camp.”

According to a press release issued by the SCWA, the primitive camp sites includes a cook shed, five rustic cabins that will each house four people, several area fire pits and game-cleaning stations.

“In addition to natural resource conservation education programs that operate through the year, the SCWA Boyd Camp presents the unique opportunity for a parent to hunt alongside his/her senior camper,” the press release states.

Camp Woodie is an annual summer camp that was created in 1995. The camp focuses on learning outdoor activities, such as skeet shooting, fishing, and hunting. The camp also teaches young outdoorsmen the value of protecting wildlife and our local resources.

In addition to buying the new land, and creating the camping area, the Boyd Foundation Grant helped to develop about 60 acres of a new waterfowl habit. This habitat includes nature trails.

According to the SCWA, the additional 60-acre habitat development will “enhance wildlife habitat” on the adjoining 127-acres of property that is deemed for waterfowl preservation and growth.

“The addition of the SCWA Boyd Camp brings the total acreage of the SCWA Wildlife Education Center to 568 acres,” the press release states.

Camp Woodie offers eight duck hunts at Boyd Camp each year: these hunts will include 12 parents and 12 children per hunt. In addition to the duck hunt, the new camp will also host five annual deer hunts per year, with each of the five deer hunts having a maximum of six children and six parents per hunt. Each of the duck and deer hunts will cost $125 per parent/child. A stipulation of using Boyd Camp is that each hunter brings their own food, sleeping bags and any other overnight bedding needs. Each of the hunting spots is a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The South Carolina Waterfowl Association is excited to present this opportunity to Camp Woodie parents and campers,” as stated by the SCWA in a press release. “Parents will now have the ability to choose a Boyd Camp hunt on their Camp Woodie account online, just like the regular youth hunts. However, no one may sign up for a youth hunt until they have already registered and paid for a senior week of camp at Camp Woodie.”