Camp Happy Days being supported by local businesses

By Heather Walters/Nicki Maxey

Camp Happy Days has raised $2,700 through Colleton County businesses this year to help local campers attend the summer camp for children with cancer.

A group of about 35 workers with SCE&G who are being called “The Peanut Gang” have helped to raise the funds for the camp. This group of people have also routinely served boiled peanuts and drinks to the campers and counselors this year. Called “The Peanut Gang” by the volunteers of SCE&G, the local SCE&G employees have helped to raise funds and to support the camp.

“Camp Happy Days is about friends, fun, opportunities, and changing the lives of children with cancer,” said Shera Brown, assistant coordinator for the camp. “It is a week for the children to become stronger, to realize their dreams, and their will to fight one more round.”

To date, there are 275 campers registered for this summer’s event.

Since 1982, Camp Happy Days has offered year-round support for children diagnosed with cancer and their families in South Carolina. “During this time, our organization has grown from serving a handful of children with a single program, to serving more than 300 children each year with 12 year-round programs – all without cost to any family,” said Brown. “Our goal is to give these children life changing experiences that offer hope, courage and the will to fight one more round,” she said. “While Camp is about fun, friends and incredible opportunities, it is also about changing the lives of children with cancer. It is a week where amazing things happen every day, where kids realize their dreams, overcome adversity, and emerge as stronger, more self-assured campers.”

According to Brown, these vendors have contributed to raising local funds: 3-D Cabinet Doors; B & B Seafood, Carter Logging; Circle C/Crosby Enterprises; Coastal Electric; Colleton Prepatory Academy; David Soard; David Sauls; Eaton; H & H Electric; Jaxco; Jimmy Fitts Catering; Louie’s Liquor; McClure & Associates; PRTC; Rizer Chevrolet; Richie & Amy Woods; Steedley Monuments & Steedley Fence; Signs Plus; Susie Brown; Walterboro Board of Realtors; Walterboro Ford; Wood Brothers.