Camp Bonnie Doone Kicks off their Fourth Year of Day Camp

This summer will mark the fourth year that Bonnie Doone Plantation will host their annual summer camp for children ages 4 to 13 years old. Camp Bonnie Doone is a day camp for both boys and girls that will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Camp Bonnie Doone is located at 5878 Bonnie Doone Road in Walterboro and will offer campers a variety of activities. Camp will kick off June 5th and run through August. Campers will attend on a weekly basis however they can attend multiple weeks or the entire summer. Cost for attending is $100.00 a week per child that includes breakfast and lunch daily and registration is required. According to Director and President of Friends of Bonnie Doone, Mrs. Peggy Winter, “We average about 40 children a week”. Winter explained the benefits and values that are instilled in campers who attend, “We teach children how to share, read the bible, and have prayer”. “We are a Christian camp and these are our future adults,” according to Winter, “and if we can guide someone to think of others the world would be a better place”. Campers who attend Camp Bonnie Doone can expect to participate in a variety of activities to include swimming, canoeing, fishing, archery, water games, sports games, arts and crafts and daily devotions. Campers will also participate in team building exercises such as a low ropes course. If anyone is interested in attending Camp Bonnie Doone, they can contact the camp at 843-893-3396.