Calling all actors and actresses ages 6-18

The Colleton County Children’s Theatre (CCCT) is gearing up for their next production, “Lion King, Jr.”. Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 20th on the campus of the Colleton County Arts Council located at 334 Wichman Street. Audition times are as follows: ages 6-9 will audition from 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm, ages 10-12 from 2:45 pm- 3:45 pm and ages 13-18 from 4:00 pm- 5:00 pm.

To audition, children must come prepared to have fun! Children will audition with their age group and will be asked to play some games and sing some familiar songs. They are also asked to being a non returnable photo and $30. One parent also needs to come with their child to fill out necessary paperwork as well as a code of conduct contract. The audition cost will cover the rights to the play, costumes and auditorium rental. All information about rehearsals and show times will be given out at the auditions.

CCCT has taken the past year off while renovations were being made to the Hampton Street Auditorium and those who are veterans are ready to get back together. The tentative schedule for shows has been set as September 6 for student shows and September 8th and 9th for regular shows. Leading the CCCT this season will be Jenny Bunton, Campbell Trippe and Selah Mitchell. “The Children’s Theatre is a wonder asset to our community. It is a place where children can come and be accepted as who they are. The adults involved allow the children to have a good time while learning the musical and making new friends. My own child was part of the children’s theatre so I can even speak from experience on what a fantastic program this is,” said Kim Bridge, Director of the Colleton County Arts Council.

“Lion King, Jr.” is a part of The Lion King Jr. Broadway by Music Theatre International (MTI). MTI’s Broadway Jr. series adapts full length musicals into approximately 70-minute productions that are more manageable for school aged performers. Both the story and music in this truncated version closely follow the original film. Songs from the Disney film include Circle Of Life, I Just Can’t Wait To Be King, Be Prepared, Hakuna Matata, & Can You Feel The Love Tonight. It also has two extra songs “They Live In You” & “He Lives In You” It was originally written for “The Lion King Sequel”.

For more information, contact the CCAC at 843-549-1922.