Burger King’s Employee of the Year

Burger King/Cook Enterprises III, Inc. announced their Employee of the Year. Ms. Sharon Sally received the honor. Josh Bell owner of Cook Enterprises III, Inc began this incentive program and hopes that it will encourage other businesses in Colleton County to do the same. “Ms. Sally has been such a dedicated, loyal, trustworthy employee to our company. She always shows up early and always comes in to work if the restaurant may be short handed. She is a mother of four amazing children. Without a doubt Ms. Sally is a phenomenal young woman and one hard worker. We are glad to nominate her as our Employee of the Year,” said Bell. Burger King in Walterboro is locally owned and operated by the Cook Family and has been proudly serving the Lowcountry since 1983.