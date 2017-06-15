Burger King managers give bike to “best” employee

A man being called one of the best workers at Burger King now has a new mode of transportation.

Burger King co-managers Josh R. Bell and Nancy Martin recently pooled their money together and bought a new bike for their employee, Mark Howard. “We found out he was walking to and from work every day,” said Bell. According to Martin and Bell, Howard walks each day about eight miles to and from work. His normal day shift starts at 10 a.m. “It is very impressive and warms my heart that he is really trying to get his life going,” said Bell. “He has never missed a day of work.

“He is an amazing worker and he is even usually 30 minutes early to a daily shift,” he said. “It’s amazing that he works this hard when some people don’t want to even work.”

According to Martin, Howard has to leave his house daily by 8 a.m. to “get to work on time,” she said.

Howard, 20, lives in Walterboro and attends the University of South Carolina -Salkehatchie in Walterboro, where he is pursuing an Associate Degree in the Arts. He is a native of New York who has been living in Colleton County since he moved here at age 11, he said. Howard says he is an aspiring songwriter. “When I graduate, I will probably either move back to New York or go to North Carolina,” he said when asked about his life plans.

Howard says he actually can’t ride a bike, but says he appreciates the gesture made by his managerial team at Burger King. “Being from New York, I’m a walker,” said Howard, with a laugh. “I never actually learned how to ride a bike, but I’m so grateful. I’m going to learn.”

Howard works at the Bells Highway location of Burger King in Walterboro. He has been an employee there for six months. This is also Howard’s first official job, he said. “I’m very grateful,” he said.