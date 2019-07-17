Buckner announces bid for U.S. Senate

By Heather Walters

A Walterboro-based attorney has announced his candidacy in seeking a seat in the United States Senate.

Dwayne T. “Duke” Buckner is seeking to run for an open U.S. Senate as a Republican candidate. He is looking to take the position currently occupied by sitting U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Buckner is a Walterboro attorney and a business owner. He announced his intention to seek public office at a Walterboro High School fraternity class reunion, held last week in Moncks Corner.

He announced his candidacy publicly via a press release, issued to media outlets on Thursday, July 11th.

“There is a war going on for the soul of America – a war that is being waged in our culture,” he said, to the crowd at his 30-year reunion. “It threatens our way of life. It harms our communities by those who promote policies that say wrong is right, and right is wrong.

“We can no longer sit on the sidelines and allow this to happen,” he said, in a statement written in his press release. “It is time for the righteous to govern. And when the righteous govern, the people are exalted.”

In a written statement, Buckner said he hopes to “inspire and lift the people of South Carolina” by using the campaign to promote three values: personal responsibility, self-determination, and self-reliance.

Buckner says he believes these three values have “made America great.”

His name is part of the Republican primary, which will occur on Tuesday, June 9th of 2020.

When asked why he is seeking a nomination on the Republican ticket, Buckner said he chose to leave his former status as an Independent after he took a long look at himself and his values. He is already a long-standing member of the Republican Party.

“I did a great deal of self-reflection, and I am a conservative with conservative social values. With the climate of the political parties, my values and what I believe is best for our society is a part of the Republican Party,” he said, during an interview on Monday.

“The current political climate is asking people to make a choice. You are either conservative, or you are liberal. I am conservative,” he said.

Buckner said his candidacy means he will begin a year of face-to-face interactions with people throughout the state. “I will do a lot of listening, and I will hear what the people want and what they have to say,” he said. “From that, I will develop a policy that is best for the people of this state and the nation, and we will move in a positive direction.”

According to information provided on his Web site, Buckner graduated from Walterboro High School in 1990. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in English Education from South Carolina State University and became an English teacher at Colleton Middle School. He also taught 11th-grade English at the former Walterboro High School.

The married father of three also started a weekly newspaper in Colleton County and then left Colleton County briefly to seek his law degree at the Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center, in Florida. After receiving his law degree in 2006, he then became a public defender in Broward County, Fla.

Buckner returned to Walterboro in 2009. Since then, he has served on the Walterboro City Council and went on to open his law firm, Buckner Law Firm, P.A., in 2012.

For more information on Buckner and on his campaign for office, go to www.BucknerForSenate.com.