Broadway ‘dog’ Play Coming to Colleton

A Ridgeland-based performing arts group is coming to Walterboro to present the show, “Sylvia,” which is based on a dog trying to speak to its rescued humans.

The Coastal Stage Production performance group is a traveling theater company that travels to small communities in South Carolina and Coastal Georgia. This will be their sixth show presented at the Colleton County.

Previously, the group has performed Dixie Swim Club, The Great American Trailer Park Musical and Daddy’s Dyin’. Other shows they have performed locally go back to 2015.

“You’re in for a treat this February, when Rebecca Donaldson portrays the lovable labradoodle Sylvia, in Coastal Stage Productions romantic comedy of the same name,” said Christine Grefe, one of the key actresses in the group. A greater Beaufort resident, Grefe is also a lead family court prosecutor in the Fourteenth Circuit, which includes Colleton County.

According to her, the play was performed on Broadway for a short run until it closed in 2016. The local version is being directed by Coastal Stage Production leader Luke Cleveland.

As for the play itself, “Syliva” consists of six characters portrayed by only four actors. But for the lead actress- Donaldson – this particular role is one of her life’s “bucket list” roles, she said.

“When I watched video clips and first ready the script for Sylvia, I knew instantly that I wanted to approach the producers … about putting up this wonderful play and consider me in the role of the title character,” said Donaldson, in a written statement. Donaldson has performed in several other lead roles in recent years. “I couldn’t wait for the challenge of putting my personal spin on this great character,” she said.

According to Donaldson, the lead role consists of her playing a rescued dog who communicates with an adapted bark that resembles the words, “Hey, Hey, Hey.”

“After the first few minutes of meeting Sylvia, you definitely start to think of her as a ‘real’ canine,” said play cast member Mark Erickson. “Rebecca wins you over with Sylvia’s charm and charisma. You’ll fall in pure puppy love,” he said, in a written statement on the play.

The play will be performed at The Colleton Center on February 4th at 7 p.m. and again on February 5th at 2 p.m. For tickets or for more information on the play, go to www.brownpapertickets.com or call the group’s local box office at 912-656-1598.

The vision of the Coastal Stage Productions is to collaborate with professional-quality volunteer actors to provide affordable, short-run productions and dinner theater shows to smaller communities in the Lowcountry area. The group is founded by Luke Cleveland and Rodney Vaughn.