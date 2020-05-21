Bridge resigns from Colleton County Arts Council

Kim Bridge has served as Executive Director of the CCAC for seven years. Photo submitted

The long time Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) Executive Director, Kim Bridge, has resigned from her position effective immediately. The resignation was delivered Monday night during the CCAC’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting. Bridge, who has served as the Executive Director of the CCAC for the last seven years, said “I just feel like it is my time to move on. I love the arts council with all of my heart and as this decision did not come easy, I feel it is what is best for the arts council overall. This current pandemic has been very hard on small non-profits and it has hit the organization quite hard. I hate that me deciding to leave coincided with the current situation but I feel like it is time for someone else to take the arts council in a different direction than where I have for the last seven years.” Bridge went on to say she has confidence that the board of directors will choose a suitable replacement and will do so quickly.

During the seven years Bridge has served as Executive Director, the Colleton County Arts Council has grown beyond belief. Under her direction, the Colleton Children’s Theatre has continued to operate as well as numerous artists have joined on the teaching staff bringing a large variety of available classes for artists of all ages. Bridge was also instrumental in bringing children from the summer food program into the CCAC to enjoy a few art classes over the summer. She also helped start a program that took art on the road to a few assisted living facilities which included the Veterans Victory House. Bridge spent her time encouraging children to come out of their shell and experience art at many different levels.

Becki Crosby, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the CCAC, said “We regretfully announce that Kim Bridge, our director of seven years, has resigned. Kim was truly an asset to the Arts Council, and we wish her well”. Crosby went on to say that due to the current COVID-19 crisis and the office remaining closed, the position would not be posted at this time. For more information about the CCAC, follow their FaceBook page.