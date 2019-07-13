Bridge dedicated in memory of former Green Pond healer, Molly Graham

A group of Colleton residents called the “Descendants of Molly Graham” met last week in a parade, followed by the dedication of a memorial bridge in Graham’s honor.

Graham and her daughters settled in Green Pond after the Civil War. Graham was known as an herb doctor in the Green Pond community, treating people of all races. She became well-known for her ability to restore health. Her descendants have become professionals from all walks of life, according to information provided by her family.

“We had people come to us, and say if it hadn’t been for her, that person would have been dead,” said Suhailah “Sue” Givans-Veyah, the great-granddaughter of Molly Graham. Givans-Veyah is also the organizer of the community’s parade, which honors Graham and her descendants. This year, more than 30 participants walked in the Green Pond parade. The parade was formerly held every year but has become an every-other-year event.

Each of those participants from this year’s parade then joined additional dignitaries and guests for the bridge dedication. In all, about 250 people attended the event.

“I am so impressed at how she acquired at what she did. She sold turkeys and eggs to help people … she didn’t turn anybody away,” said Givans-Veyah.

The actual bridge dedication is a part of Molly Graham’s legacy, she said. The memorial was approved by the Colleton Transportation Commission (CTC), she said and was also approved by Colleton County Council. Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews attended the dedication, along with Rep. Robert Brown and Rep. Michael Rivers and members of the CTC.

Additionally, Al Jenkins, the regional director from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s office, attended the event, along with Sherman Mitchell, chairman of the CTC, and Ed Williams also attended. Williams is the president of the Colleton County NAACP. Also in attendance were members from the National Council of Negro Women, the Pink and Purple Boutique, the Walterboro Shriners Club. No. 139 and the Gideon Law Firm.

Also in attendance were members of Colleton County Council and the Colleton County School Board, as did a variety of pastors from area churches. “We also had members from the sheriff’s office,” said Givans-Veyah, “along with Ms. Gwen Bunton, from the bank.”

Givans-Veyah says they have been working for several years to obtain the bridge dedication. According to her, this bridge dedication was the result of several county agencies working together, including the Descendants of Molly Graham receiving help and funding from the Lowcountry Bank, formerly Bank of Walterboro. “I was overwhelmed and excited,” she said. “We had businesses there, dignitaries, pastors, elected leaders, candidates for office. It was quite a sight.

“I was so ecstatic, that I could barely control myself,” she said. “The week leading up to this event, the sign was put up. I saw the sign erected, and it was just overwhelming. I went across the bridge just because something of this magnitude has happened for her. This should have been done a long time ago; I am so proud.”