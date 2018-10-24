Breland leaving Black Street after 25 years of service

Twenty five years is a long time to have spent working at the same place. For Tracy Breland, this is exactly what she has done. They say moving on is never easy, especially for the ones you leave behind. This statement is especially true for the many people who have worked with Breland, whether it had been one year or many, all of Breland’s coworkers shared a lot of the same feelings about her. Breland first began as a volunteer in 1993 under the direction of Martha Strickland at the school located on Bailey Street. Strickland recalls Breland being quiet and the constant among the chaos. “For the first 5 or 6 years, Breland worked every day with no pay. She even stuck with us during all of the moving from Bailey Street to Hampton Street back to Bailey Street and finally to Black Street”, said Strickland. Eventually, the school was able to find money in their budget to offer Breland a part time paid position, one that she gladly accepted with pride.

Barbara Kulisek, current Principal of Black Street Early Childhood Center, echoed Strickland in the type of employee Breland has been. “Ms. Tracy has been a real gem for Black Street. She helps out in all of the classrooms, related arts, recess, really anywhere I need her to go she will. She loves the children so much and they love her back. She really has a special connection with them and we have been lucky to have had her “, said Kulisek. Retired teacher Janice Young recalls having Breland help out in her class room. “Ms. Tracy gave students the one on one time they needed. For example, if one of my students were struggling with their colors, Ms. Tracy would take them over to the side and work with them. She would also celebrate with them when they would finally reach the milestone or goal they had been working on. It was truly special to watch how much she loved the children and how she really just wanted them to do their best”, said Young.

BSECC teacher Crystal Warren is sad to see Breland leaving. “I have had the honor of knowing Ms. Tracy for many years, but is has been a privilege to work with her for the past 1 ½ years at BSECC. She was also so excited to help out in my class every month. The children looked so forward to her reading them stories and being a special part of our classroom family. She always gives the biggest hugs and is so positive. Ms. Tracy truly has a heart of gold and loves everyone she meets. Her smile will brighten up any room! Every child deserves a champion in their lives, who never gives up on them and understands the power of connections. She is indeed a champion who is an amazing friend, that inspires hope, ignites the imagination and instills a love in all people! A true teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart! Ms. Tracy has truly touched the hearts of so many lives big and small”, said Warren.

The one thing everyone will remember about Breland is her pure love for the children and how cute she looked dressed as the Easter Bunny! For years, Breland has dressed as the Easter Bunny and has even been known to fill in for Good Old St. Nick when he could not make it one year. On Average, Breland has had contact with around 350 students per year for the past 25 years. One could guess she personally touched the lives of nearly 9,000 students but it was actually probably many more. She was raised in Colleton County. She attended Middle and High School here. She made friends here. This has been her life day in and day out from one of the first ones to arrive every morning to one of the last ones to leave at the end of the day. Ms. Tracy has been the calm and the steady for not only students but also for her many coworkers and parents that she saw on a daily basis.

Sadly, this past week Breland’s mother, Helen Breland, passed away after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. With this new development in her life, Breland is planning to move to Summerville and live in an apartment next door to family. “I am going to take some time off from teaching children for a while. I have done it a long time and I might just try something new, it is hard to say”, said Breland. “I do want to say that I appreciate all the teachers and support staff I have gotten to know over the last 25 years and I do plan on staying in touch somehow, some way”. One could learn from the story of Tracy Breland. Children need to have someone in their lives such as Breland to remind them that they are important, they are loved, and they can defy all the odds, just as she has done.