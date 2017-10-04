Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink is the color for the month of October. We wear pink or a pink ribbon to raise awareness about breast cancer and honor those who have been affected by the disease. We also use this month to celebrate breast cancer survivors and honor those who battled the disease to the very end of their life.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women and the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer found in women. One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die. These numbers could include be your mother, sister, daughter, wife, or even you. Almost everyone knows someone has been affected by breast cancer. Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

Breast cancer cannot be prevented and a cure has not yet been found. However early detection can make a difference between life or death. Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today because of early detection. When breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 100%. There are three simple steps to detect breast cancer earlier. Early detection steps include: 1). Doing monthly breast self-exams, 2). Schedule and get regular clinical breast exams and mammograms, 3). Following-up with your doctor after your exam regarding diagnosis and treatment options. Breast cancer can be diagnosed through multiple tests, including a mammogram, ultrasound, MRI and biopsy. With the advancement in breast cancer research there are much more treatment options depending the cancer stage.

The American Cancer Society and Susan B Colman and other organization have made huge progress over the last few decades with money raised and donated. The money is used to fund groundbreaking research, provide free information and support programs to patients and caregivers, and to help reduce breast cancer risks or find it early when it’s most treatable. That’s why it is so important to participate in fundraising events like walks and runs to help raise money for the cause. The more money raised through these events will brings us one step closer to develop the next generation of lifesaving treatments and one find a cure.

People across the global people will participate in events to raise awareness and money for the cause. Join the cause by wearing pink or a pink ribbon throughout the month. Participate in a walk, run or event to support and raise money that will go toward breast cancer research. If you are a women age 40-80 or have a history of breast cancer in your family schedule your annual breast exam and mammogram this month. For more information about breast cancer visit the American Cancer Society or Susan G. Colman website.