Breaking Chains

By Reverend Tom Polk

How big are our problems? How often are we are captured by a difficult past? We will try to break our chains over and over and maybe for a time succeed but we will find that those old demons come back to haunt us. Maybe it’s a bad habit, or a bad childhood or even some bad decisions. All the enemy wants is a little cooperation! So, it’s important that we realize that the devil cannot do anything unless we cooperate. The devil has no means on transportation or doesn’t have a car. He is a hitchhiker so stop letting the devil ride!

In Luke 8, Jesus stepped out of the boat, fresh from calming the stormy sea, and then comes another storm. There is no time rest, no time to shake off seasickness, no chance to interpret what he meant when he spoke- Peace be still. It’s a new storm, a man with a legion of problems and a desperate voice running toward Jesus and the disciples. When Jesus got to the other side – the answer to the main problem had arrived the man is scarred from chains and shackles and he is living among the tombs. The devil likes to keep you in the tombs and living in the past. This man is symbolically captured in the dead past and he is walking among the dead and is himself dead inside.

The devil had him believe that he didn’t hurt anyone but himself but he was also hurting his loved ones as well. Jesus left the area with only a single convert. Why? Because all people, even messed up people are very precious in his sight. If it only helps one person, it will have been worth it! Jesus frees this man then he is free indeed because when Jesus transforms a life then things around them change. No matter how strong the chains may be that bind you, Jesus can still set you free.