Bowers is new athletic trainer for Colleton Middle

Colleton County Middle School Assistant Athletic Director, Jay Davis, announced Cortney Bowers as the first full time Athletic Trainer for this year. CCMS is the first middle school in the state of South Carolina to have a full time trainer. “I want to thank our district for continuing to invest in our student athletes,” said Davis.

Bowers graduated from Charleston Southern University with a degree in athletic training with emphasis in bio-mechanics. She has been the athletic trainer for Colleton County High School for the past 4 years. Bowers also worked as the athletic trainer for the All-Star North South basketball teams and North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star girl’s south athletic trainer. She is married to Joe Bowers.