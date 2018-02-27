Bond Hearing for Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm

On Tuesday February 27th 2018, Kenneth Mar’keith Chisolm was charged with the murders of Lewis Kevin Ramsey and Julie Michelle Poston. Ramsey and Poston were shot at their residence located at 5429 Sidneys Rd. in Walterboro, SC on October 28, 2016. Chisolm is currently incarcerated on Murder charges reference to a triple homicide that occurred at 21785 Lowcounty Hwy in Ruffin, SC on May 16th 2017. Chisolm will appear for a bond hearing at the Colleton County Detention Center on Tuesday February 27th at 10:00 AM. Bond was denied for the charges of Murder X2, Burglary 1st, and Armed Robbery. Bond was set at $10,000. 00 cash surety each for two counts of weapon/Poss. Weapon during Violent Crime.

If anyone has information pertaining to either of these incidents please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or you can contact crime stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC, and you can remain anonymous.