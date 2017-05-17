Body found located on Wiggins Rd. in Green Pond, SC

On May 17th 2017 at 1:26 PM Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call from David Peeples who works for a logging crew. He stated that a deceased body was lying near a metal gate which is near a wooded area on Wiggins Rd. in Green Pond, SC. At 1:36 PM Colleton County fire/Rescue Battalion Chief arrived. At 1:42 PM Cpl. Godley and Deputy Raymond Davis arrived on scene. The location of the body was approx. two miles into Colleton County from the Beaufort County Line. It appeared as if the body was placed at this location by someone (s) and that the original crime scene was at another location. The investigation and crime scene was turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Any questions or information needs to be requested through that agency.