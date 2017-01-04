Body Basics by Natalie Offers Bigger Things in 2017

By Anna Crosby

Body Basics by Natalie, located in the heart of Historic Downtown Walterboro on East Washington Street, officially opened as an LLC on Sept. 1st in 2010. Natalie Wilson, the owner, has been practicing for 15 years in Walterboro and Charleston.

Recently the spa has had some pampering done as well by adding on an extension that will allow the spa to offer more options for holistic care to benefit an array of health problems.

The contract for the expansion closed on June 17th, but work did not begin until August due to permits, funding, and other various things. Wilson gave an update that they are in the final stretch, but are not done with some cosmetic, decorative, aesthetic updates to be completed.

“Our clients love the expansion and many of those clients have been with me since the beginning and are very proud of the great things we are accomplishing that will ultimately better our community,” said Wilson.

“I have been blessed with loyal, faithful and appreciative clientele and I think it is because we truly care about everyone’s state of mind and well-being,” explained Wilson.

“Not only does the spa provide an oasis from reality, but we oftentimes are the first to recognize whether or not someone needs to be referred to a physician.”

Wilson went on to say that many people don’t look closely at their feet or their skin. “I have been there for many of my clients facing skin cancer, or infections like cellulitis, staph, and even helped diabetic patients know when it is time to see a podiatrist.” These helpful suggestions do not only extend to just people with diabetes, but also those who are struggling with arthritis.

“Although we cannot diagnose, we can recognize certain things, like symptoms of certain things like a torn meniscus, rotator cuff, and even arthritic bone on bone, we then can then refer them to orthopedics,” said Wilson.

“I had a client once with recurring back pain and asked her when her last OB-GYN appointment was, she said 3 years, by this point she had already gone through menopause and was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer and fought very hard and was able to have 6 more years to see her grandchildren be born,” Wilson said. She also stated how she also helped a client get to a pulmonologist who helped get his fungal infection in his lungs treated.

“I have even had elderly clients come in to treat dizziness and fatigue, or a dry nonproductive cough, that does not go away, referred them to many of our local physicians,” Wilson said.

Wilson believes and highly promotes the idea that a spa is a place to ward off stresses, which can cause various types of illnesses, but it is also a sanctuary and a beginning to good health.

“Spas have been around for centuries and I am honored to be able to continue a time-honored tradition of holistic health, and now we are even more blessed to have Dr. Shayla Coomer join our practice on Mondays and Thursdays,” Wilson praised. Coomer offers chiropractic services and nutritional supplementation and is qualified to do over 90 different diagnostic and evaluation procedures.

Wilson said that she is also very honored to call Walterboro her home where her business is welcomed and appreciated.

In order to achieve providing top of the line holistic health care to the people of Colleton County, “it takes a great team to make this dream come to life,” said Wilson.

Along with Wilson and Dr. Shayla Coomer is Heather Cook, who is also a valued member of the Body Basics team. Cook was raised in Ocala, Florida. After moving to Walterboro at the age of 24, she instantly fell in love with all of the charms the Colleton community offers.

Cook always had an interest in massage therapy and took a leap of faith and applied to Southeastern University. She studied for nine months, and in Jan. of 2010 Cook received her license. She practiced at Body Basics until her life took an unexpected turn because he husband was offered a job opportunity in Florida.

Although Cook enjoyed being close to family, she missed the Lowcountry dearly and realized not only because she was unable to pursue her passion in Florida, but also that she had left her heart back here in the quaint town of Walterboro.

“My calling in life is definitely as a massage therapist, and I love this town dearly and I am beyond thankful that this town loves me back,” said Cook. Wilson said that she is grateful that Cook has moved back to Walterboro and has decided to resume her role as a valued member of the Body Basics team.

Wilson said, “when construction is complete we will be offering spa related retail, UV light therapy for psoriasis, eczema, seasonal depression and arthritis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for up to 20- minute sessions.” They will also be offering spinal decompression at 10-minute sessions on a rollomatic table.

“Eventually we will also have an organic spray tan room by April and we have an aesthetician joining us in then as well,” said Wilson. “We also have now 20 to 30-minute dry sauna sessions ranging from 10 to 15 dollars.”

For more information on when the extension will be complete, contact Natalie Wilson at the Spa. To find out more about their services, check out their Facebook page Body Basics by Natalie Wilson.