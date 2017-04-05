From Bodacious Basketball to Beautiful Music

Most of us have watched an awful lot of basketball over the past couple of weeks, haven’t we? For me, it was, even more, fun than those long-ago days of Frank McGuire and his tough boys from the streets of New York. How proud I am of these Gamecocks — both the women’s and men’s teams.

The women winning the national championship Sunday night was a sweet moment. And what a testimony from Coach Dawn Staley in her nationally televised post-game comments, first giving glory to God before saying anything further. The viewers who might have been put off by it (and I’m sure there were plenty of them), can be assured she didn’t say those words to bug them. She said them from a grateful heart because she knows they were — and He is — the truth.

And the men, bless ‘em. I couldn’t admire them more, even if they’d won the whole daggum thing. They didn’t leave anything on the basketball court. I have no doubt Frank Martin will have them back at the dance.

Getting back to the women for a moment, I confess that I did have a bit of doubt that they would win it all. But I know a certain little girl up in Columbia who didn’t have a shadow of a doubt that her friends A’ja Wilson, Kaela Davis, Allisha Gray, et al, were going to win it all. That kid is the granddaughter of Gary and Charlie Brightwell of our town. I can’t count the number of cell phone pictures Mary Folger’s grandparents have shown to Sylvia and me of that kid on the court with her pals, like fabled Olympian goddesses, towering over and smiling down on her.

I’m grateful, though, that I won’t be looking so much at the TV screen for a while. Grateful because I won’t have to watch those commercials over and over. I understand that commercials make game telecasts possible, but good heavens, do we have to see the same commercial half-dozen time during the course of a game? Worse, neither Sylvia nor I knew what they were even about. I’m convinced that the reason for it has to do with our ages. For us, it was like being strangers at a party and watching a group of people across the room sharing an insiders’ joke. A commercial ended and we would look at each other in complete puzzlement.

I actually had to do research to figure out what was going on with that guy in a certain phone service commercial who kept dropping microphones at his feet. I have now learned that there is such a thing as “the mic drop.” You may know all about it, but I’d never seen nor heard of it before. It seems President Obama famously did it once, but I don’t think he was the first to do it. I gather that the speaker makes some apparently profound statement and then deliberately holds the mic out at arm’s length and drops it to the floor as a kind of punctuation mark, underscoring his delivery of the final, irrefutable word on the matter.

And I have no idea what the three guys in the credit-card commercials were saying — just more insider jokes. But Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley and Spike Lee were fun enough to watch that I really didn’t mind that I couldn’t understand what they were talking about. I do know what’s in their wallets, though, and there’s lots of it.

There was one regrettable thing about the NCAA Final Four telecast. The timing of the South Carolina-Gonzaga game conflicted with the Joe Taylor Group’s fundraiser concert for the Colleton Center Friday evening. I recorded the ball game because I never miss a chance to catch Joe and his people live if I can help it. So the crowd at the show was slimmer than I’d hoped for. I’m sure nice-guy Joe Taylor wouldn’t begrudge a Gamecock fan’s watching the game. He’s a Gamecock himself. But if you weren’t there, you missed something special. One word can sum up that show: virtuosic.

On the way to the auditorium, someone in our group asked me what genre of music Joe makes. I don’t think there’s a simple answer to that question. I said he is eclectic, that I’ve not only heard him play jazz, blues, Americana, rock, and country, but it seems I hear a new thing with nearly every performance. When it comes to what I think is his personal preference in the music he composes, I can only call it “Joe-Jazz.” I’ve never learned to fully appreciate jazz music, but I’ll say this: Joe-Jazz is gorgeous.

Joe Taylor is a virtuoso guitar player. (If I were making that statement through a microphone instead of in ink, I’d drop the mic right here.) But Joe was flanked on either side Friday night by two more virtuosi: Woody Lingle on electric bass guitar and Josh Birmingham on drums. At one point, Woody delivered an ethereal solo that felt and sounded like something close to what I can only describe as a satin organ. As for Josh the drummer, I’ll say just this: spellbinding.

Joe had two guest vocalists. One was Mike Allen of Charleston, the wonderful fellow I’ve told you about who headlined a concert a couple of months ago at the Charleston Music Hall and whose album Joe recorded at his Salt Creek Studio at Bennetts Point. The other singer was Deb Varn, the Colleton County native I mentioned a couple of weeks ago. I hadn’t heard Deb sing before, but Joe had told me that she was something special, and, boy, was she.

Right here I’m going to let you in on a secret fantasy I’ve had for a long time: If I hadn’t met and married the best woman I’ve ever known, and if I were younger, more handsome, and smarter, there are three female singers, any one of whom I like to imagine myself married to — if she’d have me — just for a husband’s privilege of sitting in the kitchen or den without having to buy a record or a ticket and listen to her sing to herself: Bonnie Raitt, Iris DeMent and the late Eva Cassidy. Well, there are now four of them. Deb Varn is doing the world a mighty unselfish service as a school teacher and principal, but the Lord himself knows He gave that lady a voice.

And I think I’d better stop right here before I get into any deeper trouble with Sylvia.