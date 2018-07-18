Blue meth bust ends 3-year investigation

Officers with the Cottageville Police Department wrapped up a three-year-long investigation into a local drug dealer on Sunday afternoon with the arrest of a local man, who was also simultaneously charged in connection with area burglaries.

Douglas Eugene Brett, 54, is facing multiple charges, including Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Stolen Property.

According to information provided by Cottageville Police Chief Jefferey Cook, officers with the Cottageville Police Department assisted the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday in the delivery of a warrant for Brett’s property. That warrant was in relation to several burglaries that have been occurring in the Dorchester County area. Based on the warrant, and the investigation by the DCSO, Brett was wanted for possession of stolen property from those burglaries.

Brett lives at the corner of U.S. Highway 17A and Bama Road. The DCSO and the CPD have a mutual aid agreement, meaning they assist one another in areas that may overlap, geographically, said Cook.

During that warrant delivery, Cook says officers noticed bags of meth and other drugs hidden near a tree on Brett’s property. Specifically, officers seized 20 individually-wrapped bags of crystal meth, along with three bags of marijuana and 15 Zanax pills. “He was selling,” said Cook. “Most were being sold individually, hence the small wrapped baggies,” he said.

According to Cook, the meth was selling on the street for $100 per gram.

“This is a concentrated form of meth,” said Cook, referring to what was seized from the suspect. The color of the meth was blue. Meth in its purest form is a dark purple, said Cook. “This was not low-grade meth.”

Brett’s arrest is part of a three-year investigation into him as a local drug dealer. “We have been working him and investigating him for three years,” said Cook. “We got a door this time, and we took it. But we have been working and waiting.”

Cook says the Cottageville Police Department is still actively investigating Brett. Therefore, other details about the incident will not be released, as it is ongoing, he said. “We do believe this is part of a larger operation,” he said.

In addition to the drugs, several vehicles were also seized from the suspect’s property. Officers also found many items believed to be stolen from people’s homes during burglaries that occurred earlier this year. Those stolen items were also seized by officers. The confiscated items include gold and jewelry.