Blood Drive in Walterboro Collects 50 pints

The January 15th blood drive at Good Shepard Lutheran Church brought in 59 possible donors and 50 pints of blood were collected. There were teo first time donors. Thank you to all that came in and gave or tried to give. And a special thank you to Good Shepard Lutheran Church for having us. Those who came in were: Karen Gibson, Barry Crosby, Cathy Crosby, Sharon Paris, Diane Wicker, Stacy Thomas, Renrick Brathwaite, Margarite Catterton, Terry Griffin, Caroll Griffin, Timothy Smyly, Ashley Boyce, Michael Padgett, Douglas Bullock, Ann Patrick, Megan Sherry, Rose Alexander, Mike Kuszmaul (7 gallons), Caffey Moultrie, Diane Beiring, Laura Spivey, Celeste Stone, Thomas Weeks, Walter Smith, Jan Canaday, Ernest Canaday, Richard Berry, Mary Howe, Doris Nettles, Bill Weeks, Christine Sawyer, Davis Soard, Matthew Sawyer, Samuel Hazel, Vicki Syfrett, Gary Hermann, Travis Godley, Casey Blackwell, Arlene Cassedy, Danald Davis, Quinton Morris, Taylor Fussell, Erin Davis, Richard Johnston, Anna Traynhan, Mary Sherry, Kristina Moore, Terry Pournelle, P.A. Purnelle, Hope Bishop, Alexis Keen, Summer White, Angel Cannon, Jennifer Bryant, Linda Clark, Sherri Watson, Amber Moyer, Jada Priester, and Norma Weeks.

To those that wants to give but did not know where to go, I am sorry you did not see the ads in the papers but please come next time to Good Sheperd Lutheran Church. The next blood drive will be on March 12, 2018 from 1:00 until 7:00. If you need any information call Norma Weeks at 843-538-8950.