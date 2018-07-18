Blood Drive ends with 42 pints collected

Submitted by Norma Weeks

The July 9th blood drive started so badly but had an amazing end. To start with the computer was not working and another one had to be brought from Charleston. After it arrived it did not work properly either and after much work on it the drive finally got started about three hours late. When you read each name below remember that some of these fine donors waited three hours to give their blood. If you see them please say thank you and tell them how special they are. Of course, for a lot of good reasons everyone could not wait that long but out of the 42 that did wait, 42 pints of blood was collected. If you or someone you love ever needs blood, these are some of the fine people you can thank for it. Those that came in were: Ronella Winchester, Timothy Smyly, Karen Gibson, Bill Weeks. Nike Olena, Caffey Moultrie, Gary Hermann, Kelvy Rowes, Susan Harrison, Bruce Murdaugh, Anthohy Colleton, Mary Jo Fox, Jennifer Leyva, Fernando Leyva, Scotty Kinard, Doris Nettles, Erin Davis, Jarvis Craven, Sandy Carroll, Matt Rentz, Jessica Goodwin, Crystal Phillips (2 gallons), Michael DeLonge, Bucky McCormack, Rebecca Hiott, Beth Friend, Mary Howe, Hope Bishop (1gallon), Terri Griffin, Carroll Griffin, Lebron Brown, Summer White, Richard Johnston, Ricky Crosby, Victoria Jamison, Fran Mack, Linda Clark, Anna Traynham, Amanda Bevins, Michael Bevins, Benjamin Boyd, and Norma Weeks.

Because of heavy blood drive bookings elsewhere the September drive in Walterboro will be on the 3rd Monday instead of the 2nd Monday. It will be September 17 from 1:00 until 7:00. The Marshall (Bubba) Catterton memorial blood drive will be later in September and place and date will be announced later.

If you have any questions call Norma Weeks at 843-538-8950.