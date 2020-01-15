Big changes for Walterboro Soccer Club

Some exciting things are happening at the Walterboro Soccer Club. Over the past year, the WSC Board has been working hard to improve the developmental soccer training offered in Walterboro. Over a year ago, they brought in their ﬁrst technical trainer to begin working with all of the in-house soccer athletes to give them a speciﬁc practice focusing on building foundational skills. WSC’s Technical Trainer, Coach Roger, will be back this spring hosting Tuesday practices. Beginning this spring, small-sided games will also be organized to allow athletes to get more touches on the ball.

WSC’s Director of Coaches Frank Prentiss said, “As part of the evolution of our in-house program, we are instituting new game formats that are fun, faster, and create more touches on the ball for every player. These formats are more closely aligned with countries like Germany and Belgium who traditionally produce world-class players. Our board is fully committed to investing in both local and travel players to help each player to reach their potential.”

This year, WSC is putting more emphasis on overall organization and communication. First, a new Team-Snap communication platform will be used for all U8-12 teams. This will allow coaches and board members to communicate with teams on a regular basis directly. Parents will also be able to use the app to see the schedule as well as be notiﬁed of changes immediately. Secondly, there will be less intimidation for new volunteer team coaches and managers because sample development sessions will be available and Tuesday’s technical training will be the primary training session helping to lighten the overall development load.

WSC is also excited to inform athletes that they will get TWO jerseys instead of just one. The WSC Board is passionate about forming camaraderie within the club. The club crest and colors form a unique bond for all players in-house and travel alike. This season, each player will get a home jersey and an away jersey in the club’s colors to be used during games. Teams will still have community sponsors, but the colors will be those unique to the Wildﬁre Club. Registration for the 2020 Spring In-House season will open on January 15th, and it will remain open until February 15th