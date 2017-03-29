Bethesda Takes Home a Double Loss Against CPA

By Amye Stivender

With the CPA Junior Varsity Boys securing the first win of the night against Bethesda, the Varsity Team was next in line. Also with a quick lead against Bethesda, the Varsity Hawks also secured a 23-0 victory. Varsity Hawks are sitting at a 5-4 for season games and 3-2 for region games. Coach Nat Stoner was pleased with the victory and with his players. This was the first game of the year for Pitcher Nick Padgett, “He did very well and pitched a lot of strikes,” according to Coach Stoner. Stoner also acknowledged Tanner Marsh and Brantley Strickland who both had good hits in the game. Although the Varsity Hawks are ahead in region wins, they have a long week next week to prepare for. “This was a great chance for us to get back on top and next week is a big week for us with three games,” said Coach Stoner. You can catch the Varsity Hawks at home this week on Monday March 27th at 6:00pm as they face Hilton Head Prep again and Friday March 31st at 6:00pm against Hilton Head Christian Academy. The Hawks will face Bethesda again this week on Thursday March 30th at 6:00pm at Bethesda.