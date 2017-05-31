Bennetts Point Interdenominational Chapel Donates Books to Green Pond Senior Center

On Thursday, May 25, the Green Pond Senior Center received a visit from a few special guests.

Beverly Cummings and a member of the Bennetts Point Interdenominational Chapel from Bennetts Point brought reading materials for the seniors. The women donated books and magazines to the center for the seniors. This is a part of their community service and an opportunity to help promote continuous learning through reading and literacy in the community, said Cummings. Cummings, who says she is also an avid quilter, also brought quilting materials for the seniors to make their own quilts.

“My husband, Pastor Tim Cummings, and church members, have collected these materials to share with you all,” said Cummings, to the seniors. “we really enjoy coming to the senior center and interaction everyone.” This isn’t the first time they have visited the center. Members have also visited the center in February on Valentine’s Day to bring holiday gift bags for each senior.

Tim Cummings is the pastor of Bennetts Point Interdenominational Chapel, worship services are held on the first and third Sundays of each month at 11 a.m. The church’s mailing address is 123 Bennett Island Drive, Green Pond, SC, 29446.