Bennetts Point to Get Historical Marker

By Heather Walters

The coastal Bennetts Point community is getting a new historical marker for one of the nation’s most historic Civil War battles, but it is the community residents who came together to fund the project.

Dewey Wise is a history lover who wants to preserve the history of the local Colleton community.

Wise, 77, is a Bennetts Point resident. He and his wife have been living in the rural community for more than 20 years since his retirement as a Charleston-based attorney. Wise is also an author and is now writing a book about the history of Bennetts Point. In addition to his history-based projects, he is also a graduate student at The Citadel, where he is studying international politics. “I haven’t quite decided what I want to be when I grow up,” he said, laughing.

The marker honors The Battle of Chapman’s Fort, which occurred between Union and Confederate soldiers in May of 1864. During a two-day event, Union forces who were mainly stationed near Hilton Head attempted to stop the then Savannah-Charleston railroad trestle that crossed the Ashepoo River. Union soldiers were carried up the Ashepoo on a boat called The Boston. That vessel, however, crashed onto a sand bar and oyster bank, sending soldiers into the river. Five soldiers were later given the Medal of Honor for saving more than a dozen soldiers’ lives during that event. The actual marker will have these words embossed on it.

“That’s what truly caught my love for this event, that five soldiers were given the Medal of Honor. That’s the largest number of medals ever given to soldiers in a South Carolina battle, along with five soldiers during a Charleston-based battle,” he said. “To me, that signifies how important this battle was.”

After researching the battle at Bennetts Point, Wise took his desire for a historical marker back to the Homeowners Association of Bennetts Point. That association of homeowners approved erecting the monument – and paying for it. The group funded the cost, which is approximate $2,500. Then, the group, and Wise went through a 9-month process to get the historical sign approved and created.

The S.C. Department of Transportation has also approved the sign. It will be placed in an area commonly called the Baldwin Bridge. From that bridge, Wise says you can look toward the Ashepoo River and see where the battle occurred. The actual site is on private property on The Donnelly Plantation. Without permission from the property owners, the only way to see the site is either by boat or by looking at it from the bridge said Wise. “The Donnelly Foundation and the property owners have done an amazing job of keeping the historical site clean, and of maintaining it from erosion,” he said.

An actual ceremony to erect the historical marker is slated for May 13th at 11 a.m. at the Bennetts Point S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ center. Many people have been invited to this event, including the Homeowners Association and Steve Wise, who is an expert on the battle. Wise is the curator and director of the Parris Island Museum and is also a professor at the University of South Carolina of Salkehatchie. “We are inviting a lot of people down to attend this,” he said.

“The point is to put it on the bridge where people can see it, and where you stand and look .5-miles to your right and see the actual site in the river,” he said.