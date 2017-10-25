Benefit Golf Tournament offers big prize

Leaders with the South Carolina Artisans Center (SCAC) and the Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) say they are excited about their upcoming golf tournament that will be held Friday, October 27th at the Dogwood Hills Golf Course. The tourney is set to begin at 9:00 am.

For an entry fee of $200 per team, 52 hopeful golfers will be able to participate in a Captains Choice one club iron only tournament, including their putter. Golfers will draw for which club they can use. They can also pay $25 to redraw.

The stakes are big as they will also be shooting for a chance to win a 2018 Ford F150 4×4 – if they can sink a hole in one on hole #2. The grand prize is being offered by Keith Rizer of Walterboro Ford. The way it will work is the first player to hit a hole in one on the normally par 3 will win. According to Kim Bridge, executive director of the CCAC, the distance to the hole is only 183 yards and she feels like some of Walterboro’s experienced golfers might have a good shot at taking home the grand prize. There will be other raffles and prizes during the tournament. Gale Doggette, executive director of the SCAC, says she is really excited about the upcoming tournament and the amount of support the community has offered pointing out they have 16 corporate and 34 regular hole sponsors.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to help the two non-profits offer summer art classes. Funding collected through the tourney will also help support a weeklong camp for local children called the Summer Food Service Program. For the past two years, both groups have been opening their doors to allow children the opportunity to participate in a 4-class program that takes place on each Friday during summer months.

Bridge and Doggette both say they have high hopes of expanding the program this summer and offering classes to children who otherwise might not be able to participate.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) can reverse these conditions and make school breaks a healthy and fun experience for all children. The program can even prepare them for the coming school year. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are provided, but not at every feeding location.

When coupled with a physical and/or academic activity, the site can also provide children a safe and supervised learning environment. Even without an organized activity, children can still benefit from the opportunity to meet with friends, or make new ones under responsible adult supervision.

Unfortunately, the program only reaches a small percentage of the children. Parents, churches, school administrators, and community organizations are needed to increase awareness of the program and to ensure that qualified communities are being served, said Bridge.

There is still time to get your four-man team signed up. For more information call the South Carolina Artisan Center at 843-549-0011.