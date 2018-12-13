Being thankful for those on the Nice List

There are so many things to be grateful for this holiday season. The works of so many people have improved our daily lives. These improvements come at the hands of many people who work tirelessly every day.

Keeping with our annual holiday tradition at The Colletonian, we have compiled our version of the Naughty and Nice list for the Colleton County community. These choices are based on all outreach, public communications and projects that have occurred in our community throughout the year of 2018.

Our Nice List

We must begin our nice List by saying that Santa should be extra good this year to the men and women at Colleton County Fire-Rescue. From the daily help provided through rescue, firefighting and emergency outreach to community efforts, like shopping with children for Christmas to helping to decorate our community for all events, the CCFR agency deserves extra good cheer this year. We toast you! An extra dose of holiday cheer should be given to Barry McRoy, the longtime leader of our fearless crew. Thank you for what you do!

In keeping with the public service mentality, Santa’s nice list certainly includes the men and women in blue at our area police departments. This includes the Walterboro Police Department, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Edisto Beach Police Department and the Cottageville Police Department. They serve and protect, often going the extra mile of saving sea turtles or playing ball with children. Thank you!

Iris Hill at Edisto Town Hall deserves an extra gift under her tree this year. Iris works often unseen at Edisto, pushing for beach improvements, seeking grant funds and helping to manage Colleton County’s biggest industry – tourism.

Carl Coffin at Colleton County’s Memorial Library is an unseen Santa’s helper in spreading cheer throughout the year in our community. Carl works to create special programming for our children, for our adults seeking employment and for the average person wanting to enjoy a good book. Our library is a critical part of our community and it is managed well.

The volunteers at the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society deserve an extra present or two this year. This group of history lovers are doing more than throwing a good party or showing off our historical homes: they are working diligently to preserve our county’s historical monuments, oral history traditions and the parts of our community that define who we are. Thank you!

Erin Padgett is certainly an elf of good deeds this year. Erin has managed to serve hundreds a free holiday meal in our community, all through the works of volunteers and local business donations. We may never know what this free Thanksgiving meal meant to those who received it, but we know that your service doesn’t go unnoticed.

The Girl and Boy Scouts who have picked up litter from our roads this year have certainly displayed the holiday spirit throughout the year. They have worked to improve the appearance of our community, to clean our parks and to change the attitudes of those who litter.

The Naughty List

Topping our naughty list this is Mother Nature. Specifically, she hit us hard in this year’s hurricane season, taking sand from our coastline and wreaking flooding and intense temperature changes.

Next on the naughty list is the small group of ill-behaved students at Colleton County High School who have created a wave of questions about discipline in our schools. We ask these students to get off of the naughty list by actually learning and listening in an environment that people work hard to provide.

Litterbugs are on our naughty list. Because of your constant disrespect of our community, we have had countless hours of energy and time donated by others who are trying to rectify the problems you carelessly create. Do better.