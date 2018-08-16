Becky Hooker new tennis coach for Colleton Prep

Becky Hooker will be the new Tennis Coach for the CPA War Hawks. She graduated with a BA in Elementary Ed from Clemson University and a MA in Speech Pathology from SC State University.

Hooker just completed her 20th year teaching and is currently working as a speech pathologist at Williams Memorial Elementary School in St George.

Coach Hooker took up tennis as an adult and got hooked, playing in local and state competitive leagues. She also worked along with Jayme Strickland to implement a Jr. Tennis program for the community, which was very successful for a few years.

The CPA Girls Tennis team has 6 returning players from last year: Meredith Ware, Rianna Bailey, Kaylee Spears, Becca Martin, Gracie Bishop and Sidney Bailey. They also have 3 new players: Ann Hatcher White, Makayla Odum and Reese Carelock.

Coach Hooker said, “Having six experienced players should help us be competitive in matches, and we look for strong leadership from Meredith Ware and Rianna Bailey. I have been very pleased with the effort the girls have been showing. I am also grateful that Allen Griffin will also be coaching the girls.”