Beach leaders adjust budget to provide more clean up

Elected leaders with Edisto Beach made a choice at its recent and monthly council meeting to use some of the town’s emergency funds to help clean up the town from last year’s busy hurricane season.

Town council gave second reading during its recent December meeting to an ordinance that amends the town’s budget. The newly-amended budget gives the town extra emergency funds: as stated in the town’s now-approved ordinance, the town council voted to give an additional $250,000 that will go into the town’s emergency fund to “pay for Hurricane Irma damages.”

The September 2017 storm sent 2-feet of storm surge onto the town’s main thoroughfare of Palmetto Boulevard, with the water essentially leaving the town “flooded” by water, as stated previously by town leaders.

Once the waters rescinded, leaders were left to clean up about 2-feet of sand that the storm also dumped onto the town’s streets and main boulevard.

Millions in beach erosion was also estimated into the town’s damage from the storm. Irma came barely one year after 2016’s Hurricane Matthew left Edisto Beach nearly crippled, with the town holding a near $19 million price tag in Matthew storm damages.

In addition to its decision to amend the town’s emergency fund, council also voted at its recent meeting to give $180,000 more in town funds to the town’s budget: these additional $180,000 in funds is allocated to purchase a portion of 3708 Village Court, as stated in the town’s minutes from that meeting.

These approved funds are now a part of the town’s official 2017-2018 budget.