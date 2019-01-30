BB Gun brought to local school

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cottageville Elementary School last week for a report of a gun on campus.

According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, a juvenile student at the school had a BB gun in his book bag on Jan. 25th. The identity of that youth will not be published in this newspaper since he is a juvenile.

While on the school bus, the juvenile suspect reportedly showed the gun to another student. Once at school, administrators were notified and the gun was found in the book bag.

According to the incident report, the juvenile’s parents were notified of the incident. They took custody of him. No criminal charges will be pursued by the sheriff’s office because of the suspect’s age. Additionally, any discipline against the student will be handled by the school’s administration, according to an incident report.

Armed robbery under investigation

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house in the Foxfield Subdivision on January 24th for an armed robbery.

According to statements given to law enforcement by the victim, the male victim was dropping off a friend at her house in the Walterboro subdivision when an unknown black man opened his driver’s side door and hit him in the face with a handgun.

The suspect is described as a black man weighing between 140 and 150 pounds.

The suspect demanded that the victim give him his shoes, his necklace, his cell phone and cash. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, the suspect only got about $10 in cash.

The suspect then fled the area, the victim said. The victim also told deputies that he had never seen the suspect before the incident occurred. No arrests have yet been made in this case.

High speed chase

A 30-year-old St. George man is charged with fleeing from authorities during a car chase that occurred on Friday, Jan. 25th. According to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office, a deputy originally passed the suspect on U.S. Highway 15: at that time, the suspect was speeding, going about 83 mph in a 55-mph zone, the report states. When the deputy turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the incident report states the suspect accelerated his speed. He headed toward Interstate 95, at which point the suspect began to pass motorists at about 80 mph, the report states. While still trying to flee, the suspect’s car tire became flat. He stopped the car at the Circle C Truck Stop and tried to “walk away” from the car. He was arrested and taken into custody for being an habitual offender. He is also charged with Driving Under Suspension and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Burglaries under investigation

Deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred on Jan. 26th at a Cottageville Highway house in Walterboro. During the incident, the unknown suspect stole a trailer, valued at $500; multiple tools that are valued at more than $700; a propane heater; and other tools. The suspect is believed to have been a prior owner of the property. The case is still under investigation.

In a second and unrelated incident, another Walterboro house was burglarized. In this incident, multiple items were stolen, including jewelry, televisions, tools and guns. The female owner of the house told deputies that she arrived home and saw the front door open. Boot tracks were found leaving the house, an incident report states. The house was left discheveled, with the suspects even going through paperwork and bills, the report states. This case is also under investigation.

Man suffers gunshot wound

Local authorities are investigating an attempted murder. The incident occurred at Cleveland Street in Walterboro. The 27-year-old victim is from Walterboro, and was found at Colleton Medical Center from a gunshot wound. According to an incident report, the victim was taken to the hospital by a friend who had nothing to do with the incident. The victim could not speak with deputies about the incident because of treatment he was receiving for his wound. Deputies are still investigating the motive of the crime.