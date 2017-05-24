Battling the River

By Brian Benton

The name said it all in this year’s Lowcountry River Rats Challenge race.There were only a few entrants into this year’s longest section of the approximately 235-mile race. The organizers, with a vote from the paddlers, decided to change the starting point of this year’s Challenge to Aiken State Park. Jack Dent, who accompanied Geoff Chambers, Mike Martin, and Salli O’Donnel took out to tame the water. With low water and trees down from storms, the Challenge course proved to be too tough. Dent and Chambers pulled out after 21-miles on the water. According to the River Rats site, after 9 hours of racing O’Donnell had put 5 miles on the other two very experienced paddlers. By 10 pm (16 hours of paddling), O’Donnell had put 20 miles of distance between her nearest competitors. O’Donnell finally had to bow out herself due to conditions after 58-miles. “Salli’s performance was world-class and a joy to watch” stated the LRR site.

Jack Dent and Mike Martin re-entered the water several miles downriver to compete in the Excursion as well as to prepare for an upcoming race. Both racers ended up finishing approximately 110-miles of the Challenge course.

There were fourteen entrants in the approximately 66-mile Excursion, including four kayakers from Finland and Walterboro native Corey Price. In this year’s Excursion, there were also two sailboat entries. With unfortunate results, one sailor Shane Bryant had to withdraw from his impressive run after his spar broke on the boat and he attempted to paddle for 30 miles. Kip Smith and Carl Dawson sailed their restored 1940s Thistle to the Excursion stopping point at Edisto, then on to Beaufort. With high winds and choppy water, the elements slowed down the boaters. The weather did not stop Trey Watkins and Brown McCleod who completed the trek in 26 hours 3 minutes on the water. Price finished the race in 49 hours 25 minutes having to stop on an island due to 3-4 foot waves. “We want to thank all the boaters and kayakers for entering in these events despite tough conditions.” The Lowcountry River Rats look to try a possible new challenge on the Savannah River next race.