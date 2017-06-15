Baskets & Bows Summer Craft Camp

Baskets and Bows business in Walterboro – is offering summer camps for local children.

This year will mark the fifth year of summer craft camp for Baskets and Bows. Children ages five and up are invited to attend the Baskets and Bows Summer Craft Camp which will run the following weeks: June 19-23, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 31- August 4 and August 7-11.

Space is limited for the camp and interested individuals are encouraged to call and register to ensure their spot. Baskets and Bows is located at 1260 Bells Highway and routinely hosts a variety of events for adults and children year around that focus on the arts.

The summer craft camp this year will be geared around a variety of activities for both boy and girl campers to participate. The summer craft camp will be running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with an average class size of approximately 10 students. Snacks and drinks will be provided; however, campers will be responsible for bringing their own lunches.

Activities for campers will include: painting on canvas, jewelry making, arts and crafts, and DIY fidget spinners. Each week a new craft will be introduced and campers can attend for more than one week. During the week, Basket and Bows will have additional guest appearances by Coastal Kids, the Colleton County Memorial Library, and several other guest. Anyone who may be interested can contact Baskets and Bows at 843-538-4579. There is a $50.00 registration fee and the summer craft camp is $100.00 per week.