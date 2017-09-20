The Barren Fig Tree

By Charles Skinner

Last time we spoke on growth of the converted individual with a fire set in their soul. At this point everything is going so smooth, BUT, Christian growth does not happen in a vacuum. Satan hates the Christian, especially the one who is on fire for the Lord. 1 Peter 5:8 tells us that our adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour. He wants to destroy you, destroy your testimony, peace, joy, faith, love, and as much of your spiritual fruit he can and turn you away from the way of truth. He’ll use lying, jealousy, pride, (pride will corrupt the church more quickly than anything else), hatred, and many other of his weapons against you. You may be a preacher, a praise team or choir member, or serve as a deacon, but if you’re not covered by the blood, and daily seeking to do his will, then Satan has deceived you (Matthew 7:21-23)

Satan’s chief battleground is your mind and lying is his strongest weapon. He’ll fill your head with all sorts deceptive thoughts and cause you to believe all is well. Witness the result of Eve talking with him in the Garden of Eden. (Gen 3:1-3) Don’t discuss, resist! (James 4:7)

Busyness is another of his weapons. Like Martha, Mary’s sister, you may believe you are doing God a service, but Jesus desires your devotion and for you to learn of him. (Luke 10:38-42)

Once Satan has you busy, you’ll begin losing that precious time of the Lord’s fellowship that’s found in Bible reading and prayer as you cut back on those in order to have the time for “service,” or perhaps something else you just HAVE to do. When he gets you to that point, it’s just a short step to missing church, at first every now and then, but attendance will fall off more and more. Then you lose out on the Christian fellowship and benefits that church attendance offers. Your fig tree is dying, drying out from the roots.

I will continue this next week. For now, let me just say in conclusion, make sure that you are covered by the blood, walking according to the Lord’s will, and keeping yourself in the love of the Lord.