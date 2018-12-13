Bank of Walterboro changing name

The Bank of Walterboro is changing its name to the Bank of the Lowcountry.

The announcement came on Dec. 11 by the bank’s Board of Directors, with the bank’s spokesperson saying the name change is part of a new and blanketed rebranding process. The change is expected to occur within the first part of 2019. “With branches throughout the Lowcountry, the new name provides us with an excellent opportunity to continue to serve the customers and communities that have been instrumental to the bank’s success over the years,” said Peden McLeod, chairman of the bank’s board.

“The bank is changing its name to celebrate its growth and success,” as stated in a press release issued by the bank’s Executive Vice President, Joseph Kassim.

“We proudly serve customers throughout the Lowcountry, at our branches in Jasper County, Charleston County and at our headquarters in Colleton County. Our new name, Bank of the Lowcountry, better reflects the communities we serve today,” he said.

The bank is headquartered in Walterboro. It opened in May of 1989. Since its opening, the bank has helped to fund and remains a financing staple for many Colleton County organizations, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Despite the name change, the bank will remain independently-owned and will continue to operate as a community bank, with no changes happening in the way the bank operates or is managed, Kassim said, in a press release.

Gwen Bunton, President, stated, “Our customers will continue to count on the same friendly employees they know and trust, with continued community involvement, and the same face-to-face personal service the bank has delivered for the last 30 years.”

The name change will also not affect any bank accounts or banking information.

All debit cards, credit cards and checks with the Bank of Walterboro will still work; however, mobile banking users will be prompted to update current information under the bank’s new name. The bank’s Web site is also changing to www.banklowcountry.com. This change will occur during the first quarter (January – March) of 2019 and will impact email addresses. Email users will be sent a new email address.

Bank officials are asking customers to contact a branch of their bank if they have any additional questions.