Band takes 10th in final contest of season

The Band of Blue showed its skills at the recent 4A State Marching Band Championship and returned to Colleton County with a 10th-overall ranking.

The local Colleton County High School band, known as The Band of Blue, traveled to Spring Valley High School in Columbia last Saturday to perform in the 2019 4A State Marching Band Championship. This annual event is sponsored by the South Carolina Band Directors Association.

The Band of Blue took a 10th overall ranking in the contest, with a score of 83.05.

They performed among 16 other bands in the contest: in order to compete in the state showcase, each of the 16 bands had to have qualified to compete, by earning a high-ranking in lower or upper state championships. These qualifying championships were held earlier this season.

According to Tom Finigan, Band of Blue director, the local band performed their new marching band piece called “Red Rock Mountain.” This is the same choreographed show that the band has performed in prior contests held throughout this marching band season. The musical composition and performance were written by Bob Buckner, Tim Hinton, Mary White, and Clif Walker.

“We are very proud of our Band of Blue!” he said. “The band gave a strong performance and earned a 10th place ranking. Ending the year in the top 10 is a big deal. This means so much to our program!”

Finigan said the scores from the recent championship were “very close,” with the winners being selected based on “tenths of percentages” between the bands’ earned rankings.

“Our band should be proud of how much they have grown as musicians and performers,” he said. “Our seniors have been a finalist every year they marched in the Band of Blue.”

According to Finigan, the Band of Blue has been a top 12 finalist in the State Marching Band Championship every year in the 4A and 5A categories since 1976.

The Band of Blue is directed by Finigan and Assistant Directors Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach and Clay Blackwood.

“We had a huge fan base and it is amazing the amount of support we have at competitions. We have the best boosters and parents in South Carolina,” said Finigan. “Thank you to our students for being the kind of young people we can all be proud of. ‘Red Rock Mountain’ was a crowd favorite!”

Nation Ford High School won the state championship. White Knoll High School took second, and Lexington High School took third place in the SCBDA championship.

What’s Next for the Band of Blue

The Band of Blue will perform one more time for this season. This performance is slated for this Friday, November 1st at the Colleton County High School’s Cougar Stadium for a home football game. This performance is part of the band’s parents’ night.