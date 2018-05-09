Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard is recognized at Council Meeting

City of Walterboro Mayor Bill Young along with City Council recognized the Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard on their win in the 2018 SCBDA Winter Ensemble Scholastic AA State Winter Ensemble Championship by proclaiming May 2, 2018 as “Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard Day” at a recent city council meeting. The council congratulated the Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard members; Band Director Tom Finigan, Guard Instructor William Thomas, Associate Director Nick Infinger and Assistant Directors Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach for their hard work.

This is the second State Championship for the Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard. The performance is a tribute to the dedication of members, directors, parents, support staff, students and fans. The members of the Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard include: Trinity Holt, Tiffany Infinger, Shaquanay Kelly, Elizabeth Lawton, Bailey Raez, Heaven Teal, Dyneira Brown, Caroline Davis , Ja’Niah Francis, Candance Grooms, Makayla Hinz, Lexi Lee, Cheyenne Myers and Jada Priester.